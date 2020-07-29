John Callahan's Ex-Wife Claims Someone Broke Into Late 'All My Children' Star's Home, 'Stole His Identity'

✖

John Callahan's family was dealt another blow after his unexpected death at age 66 in March when his identity was allegedly stolen in a home burglary, his ex-wife Eva LaRue told Fox News in an interview published Tuesday. The actress, who met her ex-husband while filming All My Children, said that mourning him has been a "roller coaster," in part because someone broke into his home and stole his personal belongings.

"It has definitely been a roller coaster because not only is my daughter grieving so hard, but I'm grieving separately in my way, too, because he has been my great friend," said LaRue, who is the mother to Callahan's 18-year-old daughter Kaya. "And at the same time, somebody broke into his house right after he died and stole his identity, his car, his laptop. They have been taking out loans and credit cards in his name, and they've siphoned money out of his bank account – it's been a nightmare. A nightmare."

LaRue added that trying to remedy the situation has been "a bureaucratic nightmare." She explained of the process, "As you can imagine, every phone call is being put on hold for like 20 minutes or an hour or two hours, and then people being like, 'I'm sorry, we can't help you.' It's just like a bureaucratic nightmare. Every phone call that we make to try to fix the situation is just insane."

While police have not publicly confirmed an investigation into Callahan's identity being stolen, LaRue assured they were getting close. "It's just sick and messed up," she said. "And I mean, the good thing is that they're circling the wagons around this person. And so he's going to get caught. But in the meantime, it's wreaked such havoc for the last four months, like such crazy havoc."

Callahan died on March 28 after suffering a stroke. The actor is best known for his role as Edmund Grey on All My Children, on which he starred from 1992 to 2005. LaRue played his love interest, Maria Santos, and the two wed in 1996 before splitting in 2004. When news of Callahan's death broke, LaRue penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess," she wrote. "You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins!"