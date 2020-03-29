John Callahan’s Ex-Wife and Former ‘All My Children’ Co-Star Eva LaRue’s Photos of Couple With Their Daughter Has Fans Emotional

All My Children and Days of Our Lives star John Callahan touched plenty of lives across his time walking the Earth. The soap opera star died suddenly on Saturday after a stroke on Friday evening, sparking a slew of tributes and memories from those he was close to and fans of his work.

A standout voice was ex-wife and co-star Eva LaRue who posted a touching goodbye to her former partner and co-parent of their daughter, Kaya. While their marriage ended, it was clear that Callahan and LaRue were still special in each other’s lives.

“[Your] bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated – My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers,’ my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’),” LaRue wrote on an Instagram post with a collection of photos.

“Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you,” she continued in the caption. “I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan.”

LaRue also shared photos on her Twitter page with Callahan and their daughter together. Fans couldn’t help but pour on the well wishes, including a few famous names. A young daughter losing her father is enough to bring out emotions in pretty much anybody, especially when it is snatched away.

Before Birth

One photo was actually a snip from a magazine feature with Callahan kissing LaRue’s baby bump with their daughter inside.

“Eva sending you my thoughts, love and prayers I am so so sorry to hear about the loss of John,” one fan wrote.

“So very sorry for your loss! John will be missed! This breaks my heart! Prayers for you and the family during this tragic time,” a second added.

Father and Daughter

Another captured Callahan and his daughter together sporting big smiles that hit fans right in the feelings.

“My deepest heartfelt condolences to you & your precious daughter,” one fan shared.

“I am so, so sorry for yours and Kaya’s loss. I loved you and John Callahan on All My Children. May he rest in peace,” another responded.

Elegant Dress

The trio stood together in another photo, seemingly catching them in a pre-prom or homecoming sort of situation.

“I am so, so sorry for yours and Kaya’s loss. I loved you and John Callahan on All My Children. May he rest in peace,” another fan wrote under the photo.

“Beautiful family. So sorry for your loss,” a second added.

Notre Dame

The love for Notre Dame was also on display in another photo. Kaya sported her cheerleading uniform, with Callahan supporting her with a t-shirt for the cheer squad. LaRue also had her own Notre Dame t-shirt.

“We need to give Eva and her daughter all the love, support, and strength right now. Huge fan of you, Eva, and John always,” a supportive fan wrote.

“I enjoyed watching both of you for so many years on AMC. You two were one of the many reasons the show was legendary. My condolences,” another added.

Holly Robinson Peete

Eva, our family is sending you and Kaya all of our love, condolences and deepest sympathies right now

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔💔💔💔

Rest In Peace John Callahan

🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 https://t.co/9rrvvcWIUm — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) March 28, 2020

The photos also drew a touching response from Hanging With Mr. Cooper star Holly Robinson Peete. The actress reached out in the responses to other photos, retweeting one of the photos and adding a touching message. This also drew out a few key responses from fans.

“So heartbroken for them right now. All My Children legend,” a fan wrote under Peete’s message.

“My heart goes out to the family. My dad died at the same age 66, 14 years ago tomorrow. Its heartbreaking. His daughter is so young,” another added, sharing some common ground with those affected by the loss.

Honorary Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 28, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

Kaya wasn’t the only daughter in Callahan’s life. Buffy The Vampire Hunter star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a touching tribute to “GP,” including how he was a great replacement as a dad since hers was no longer around.