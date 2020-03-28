John Callahan’s Death Leaves ‘All My Children’ Co-Star Kelly Ripa Speechless

Kelly Ripa was left speechless by the passing of her All My Children co-star John Callahan on Saturday. Callahan was a beloved star of soap operas over the last few decades, and was mourned by many of his co-stars online. At first, Ripa could not find words for the actor, admitting on former castmate, Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s post that she had “no words still” over the heartbreak.

Callahan passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a stroke on Friday night, according to a report by Soap Opera Network. He was mourned by other stars on social media this weekend, including Gellar, whose post drew responses from many other stars. Ripa followed up with her own post a while later, but even then she was close to speechless. She shared an old photo of Callahan with his ex-wife, actress Eva LaRue while she was pregnant with their daughter, Kaya Callahan.

“Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace [John Callahan,]” she wrote. “My heart breaks for you [Eva LaRue] and [Kaya Callahan].”



Ripa and Callahan’s relationship goes back to the beginning of her career on All My Children. Callahan played Edmund Grey from 1992 to 2006, appearing in over 350 episodes in total. He later had a starring role on Days of Our Lives as well.

As for Gellar, she appeared on the ABC soap from 1993 to 2011, building the roots of a very important relationship for her with Callahan. The photos she shared showed Callahan with her at her high school graduation along with family events, where she explained that he was like a father figure to her.

“He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there,” she explained. “John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and [Eva LaRue] as well. I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you [Kelly Ripa.]) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people.”

Callahan suffered a stroke on Friday at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was taken to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, where he was soon put on life support. While his condition was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tight restrictions on hospital visits tragically kept his daughter and his ex-wife from visiting him.

Still the family reportedly drove from Los Angeles to see him, and managed to get a little time with him before his passing. LaRue issued a statement on Saturday.

“We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John,” LaRue said. “He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”