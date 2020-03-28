John Callahan's Death Mourned by 'All My Children' and Soap Fans

Soap opera fans are mourning the sudden death of All My Children star John Callahan. The beloved actor died Saturday after suffering a massive stroke on Friday. Callahan, who also starred on Days of Our Lives, was 66. He is survived by his ex-wife, All My Children co-star Eva LaRue, and their daughter, Kaya Callahan.

The actor suffered a massive stroke at his home in Palm Desert, California and was rushed to a nearby hospital and put on life support. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, LaRue and Kaya could only see him at the hospital for a very brief time. They were informed of Callahan's death just after midnight by phone, Callahan's representative told Soap Opera Network.

"We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John," LaRue said in a statement to Soap Opera Network. "He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans."

LaRue also shared an emotional Instagram post, writing that Callahan's "bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever." The couple were married from 1996 to 2004.

Since news of Callahan's death spread, fans and his colleagues have rushed to social media to send his family their condolences. Scroll on to see how Callahan is being remembered today.