John Amos' Son Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill His Sister Following Elder Abuse Claims

John Amos' son Kelly C. "K.C." Amos is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill his sister Shannon Amos. K.C., 52, was arrested in West Orange, New Jersey on Saturday, July 15 after he allegedly threatened to "kill Shannon Amos with the purpose to put her in imminent fear of death," according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The court documents reveal "the immediacy of the threat and the likelihood that it would be carried out" after K.C. reportedly sent her threatening text messages. Those messages included photos of firearms and gang affiliations and made Shannon "fear for her life." Shannon also claims, per the documents, that her brother sent her "terroristic threats," including a video that showed him shooting a handgun with a message that read, "gonna sleep much better tonight big sis." K.C. also reportedly sent her a photo of a rifle that was captioned "that big one can clean a turkey out from 3 football fields away."

The threatening messages eventually prompted Shannon to contact police, as she "fears that he may carry out threats from messages sent through text and is in fear for her life." In the complaint, Shannon says her brother suffers from bipolar disorder, which has led him to believe she hired someone to kill him and is retaliating because he fears for his own life.

K.C.'s arrest comes amid plenty of turmoil for the Amos family. Last month, Shannon created a GoFundMe page, which has since been removed, for her father claiming he had "fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation" from an unnamed caretaker. Amos, however, denied those accusations, instead claiming that he was the victim of "elderly abuse" at the hands of his daughter. In a video shared on social media by K.C., the Good Times actor said he felt Shannon had "taken advantage" of him, adding, "She's the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to."

Amid the reports, the Custer County Sheriff's Office last month announced they were investigating Amos and his family amid allegations of elder abuse. Meanwhile, in a statement to Parade following her brother's arrest, Shannon said, "My family and I continue to advocate and fight for the proper care of my father." She added that she is "pleased that Kelly is being held accountable for his actions which have put my father's health at risk, and look forward to resolving this matter in private with the proper authorities."