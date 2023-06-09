'Good Times' Star John Amos Denies 'Elder Abuse' Claims After Hospitalization

Good Times alum John Amos has denied his daughter's strange claim that he was 'fighting for his life' after being a victim of elder abuse. Amos, 83, told TMZ a GoFundMe set up by his daughter Shannon was fabricated, and he was never abused. According to the fundraiser, which had a target of $500,000, the actor was alleged to have been ripped off by a "caregiver" who robbed him and stripped his home, removing anything valuable." The outlet reported that Amos denied the accusations and said he doesn't know why his daughter launched the fundraiser. The outlet quoted him as saying that his daughter's explanation in his GoFundMe was "a lie." He went on to assert that "no one is abusing him," and he hasn't been fighting for his life, as per the outlet. He further stated that he had "no idea" as to why his daughter would set up the GoFundMe campaign. Belinda Foster, Amos' rep, also revealed more about his condition. Although he was admitted to the hospital, it was reportedly because his lower body was filled with fluid all the way up to his abdomen, leading to a very serious heart problem. Fortunately, doctors have drained it all, and Amos is well on his way to recovering.

Shannon Amos said her father's ordeal began last month when he called her to tell her he was in the hospital in Memphis. "During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth—my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation," she wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Determined to seek justice, we are working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff's Department in my father's home state." She said his home was "violated" and "stripped of anything valuable." Although Shannon didn't go into detail regarding the suspected elder abuse or his injuries, she promised fans that any contributions to the GoFundMe would go toward "legal expenses, long-term care, ongoing medical treatment, and the costs associated with his recent hospitalization in another state away from home." She told followers that the actor would require "extensive medical care and rehabilitation," adding, "Your support is crucial in helping us provide the necessary care and support for John during this challenging time." Several hours after the GoFundMe was posted, Amos shut down the allegations that he was a victim of elder abuse.

#UPDATE: We spoke with John Amos, who tells us the details laid out by his daughter Shannon Amos are a lie ... no one is abusing him and he hasn't been fighting for his life. https://t.co/EznqwU1Clk — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2023

Later, Shannon posted on Instagram (via The Blast) that there was "another side" to the story. "I am not crazy," she told her followers, stating that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation had an open investigation and encouraging them to "dig" into the issue. Among other things, Shannon also said that Belinda Foster was a "travel agent pretending to be a publicist" and that "you all have no idea what's really going on." She said she wouldn't name names, but she did encourage followers to "do a little research" on their own to find out. Shannon advised TMZ to contact her to get the "real story" and to consult with law enforcement to find out if there were any "accurate" details regarding the case. In more remarks to her followers, she added that the "closest" members of her father's family and friends stand by her and that she hopes justice will be served. Shannon also assured them she was telling the truth by stating that she "has the receipts." "I am doing it whether my dad likes it or not to protect his best interest," she added. In the 1970s, Amos shot to fame as the patriarch James in Good Times. In addition to starring in The West Wing, Coming to America, and Me Time, he has appeared in over 200 TV shows and films.