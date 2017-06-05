Watch: Jodie Sweetin Gushes About ‘Fuller House’ Co-Stars: ‘They Really Are My Family’

Jodie Sweetin has known her Fuller House co-stars for a long time, and over the years, the group has become more like family than friends, Sweetin told E! News in a recent interview.

“I mean, these are people that I’ve known now since I was 4, almost 5 years old. I’ve known them for 31 years of my life. I think it’s kind of hard to put into words what they mean ’cause they really are my family, other than my parents, and my actual, legitimate family, there’s nobody else in my life I’ve known longer than these people,” she explained.

The actress added, “And they’ve been with me through everything—all of us—we’ve been through births and deaths and marriages and divorces and everything together. I think it’s kind of hard to put into words just how close of a family we really are.”

Fuller House is currently filming its third season for Netflix, and Sweetin shared that she feels lucky to be able to continue working on the show with the cast, which includes many of her Full House co-stars.

“Probably at least once I week I kind of just look around and I’m like, ‘Wow! I can’t believe I’m getting to do this again,’ ” she said. “It’s really cool.”

Fuller House season three will premiere on Netflix this year.

