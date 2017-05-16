Get An Inside Look At ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons’ Surprise Wedding

The season finale of The Big Bang Theory had enough surprises for fans, but if those weren’t enough, the show’s star Jim Parsons got married over the weekend to longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak. Parsons took to social media to share some of the adorable photos of the event, from the couple’s first walk down the aisle as a married couple to the fun of the reception.

During last week’s Big Bang Theory finale, Amy Farrah Fowler opened the door to see her boyfriend, Sheldon Cooper, down on one knee with a ring extended. The episode abruptly ended, meaning all BBT fans will have to wait until next season to see what her answer was! However, both Parsons and Spiewak answered one of the most important questions they’ve ever been asked, which they clearly both responded to with “I do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Kaley Cuoco Posts Mother’s Day E-Card, But There’s A Catch

The wedding took place at the Rainbow Room in New York City, with close friend Melissa McNeeley presiding over the ceremony.

The couple has been together over 14 years, with Parsons sharing a message on the social media service last November to celebrate their relationship. “I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he wrote. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary.”

The Big Bang Theory is currently one of the most successful sitcoms on TV within the 18-49 demographic, with its 11th season coming back to the airwaves this fall.

MORE NEWS: Kaley Cuoco’s Season Finale ‘Cliffhanger’ Pics Give Us The Warm Fuzzies

[H/T Pop Sugar, Instagram / @therealjimparsons]