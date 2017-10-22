Jessie James Decker Gives a Big Hint About Name for Third Baby

Jessie James Decker is expecting her third child with husband, NFL wide receiver Eric Decker. But she’s not ready to share the baby’s gender with the world even though she already has a name picked out.

16 weeks today ❤️❤️❤️ where are all my mamas? A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

She dropped a big hint in a new interview that will send her fans combing through her past to figure out what her favorite movie is.

During a new interview with E! News, the 29-year-old Decker dropped a hint about the new baby’s name.

“I’ll give you a hint,” she told E! “My friends know I’m a really big movie buff and I named Vivianne after a movie character. She was named after Vivianne Walker in Ya Ya Sisterhood. And I love Southern names so the hint I will give you is I’m naming this baby after another Southern character from a movie. One of my favorite movies.”

Decker said she will probably announce the baby’s gender soon, but she wanted to hold off for now because she recently released her album Southern Girl City Lights. While she and her husband can keep a secret, their daughter Vivanne can’t.

“I’m gonna have to probably announce it soon though because Vivianne knows what it is and she keeps telling her entire class and all the teachers are coming up to me after school going, ‘Vivianne prayed for baby blank during lunch. We’re so excited,’” Decker said. “I’m like, ‘Vivianne! You are telling everybody.’”

In another interview this week, Decker said it was her husband who wanted to have a third child. They are already parents to three-year-old Vivanne and 2-year-old son Eric “Bubby” II.

“He’s the one that was pushing this. He’s very excited, he’s always wanted a big family,” Decker told Us Weekly. “He loves me pregnant. It’s one of his favorite times.”

Decker and Eric Decker star in E!’s reality show Eric & Jessie, which airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. She released her new album on Oct. 13.

Meanwhile, Eric Decker now plays for the Tennessee Titans.