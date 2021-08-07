Jessie J Responds to Nicki Minaj's 'Bang Bang' Criticism

✖

Jessie J has responded to Nicki Minaj's calling out of her interview with Glamour magazine as the latest update in the "Bang Bang" controversy. The "Domino" singer went to social media, sharing that the situation has taught her a lot about one of her biggest hits. “I respect you publicly being yourself [Nicki Minaj] • So here I am being myself,” Jessie began her long post, per The Blast. “If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep.”

“From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f––ing blessed I was to have you and [Ariana Grande] who btw wrote 'Bang Bang' with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild.” She continued, before adding: “I’m the first person to admit 'Bang Bang' would NEVER have been what it was without you guys. I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and 'Do it' like dude Told me huh.” She closed, saying: “Look, the song did its damn thing. I will never say you asked to be on the song ever again. Although all this drama means memes and man have the memes of me have kept me entertained all day,” she said, adding, “Always love and light from me babes.”

Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘 pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021

The drama was sparked after Jessie's interview with Glamour magazine where she claimed the hit song was played for Nicki, which allegedly inspired the rapper to jump on the track. It wasn't long before Nicki Minaj got wind of the interview and set the record straight on a long-misunderstood story. “Babe [Jessie J] I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU,” she tweeted on August 5.