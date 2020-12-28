Jessie J Hospitalized After Waking up Unable to Walk or Hear

✖

Jessie J is on the road to recovery after spending Christmas Eve in the hospital. The "Bang Bang" singer, in an Instagram Live video Saturday, opened up about the scary experience, revealing that she was hospitalized after she woke up “completely deaf” in one ear and unable to walk properly. Doctors diagnosed her with Meniere's syndrome, an inner ear condition that can cause vertigo and dizziness.

Discussing the eventful day with her followers, the singer, who appeared to be doing much better, recalled how she "woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," according to Entertainment Weekly. Acknowledging that "a lot of people suffer" from the syndrome, she went on to say that since receiving her diagnosis, "a lot of people" have reached out to her and given her "great advice." She added that she's since "been laying low in silence."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

"Now's the first time I've been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone," she continued. "It could be way worse, it is what it is. I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off."

Jessie J said that she initially was unsure what had caused her loss of hearing and inability to properly walk, stating that while she was in the hospital, she was questioning, "'What is going on?'" She said she was thankful she "went early and they worked out what it was real quick." The "Flashlight" singer said she has since been "put on the right medicine" and was feeling "a lot better today."

Jessie J continued to open up about her experience in a second post, describing how singing has since become difficult. She said that whenever she attempts to sing "it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear." For the time being, as she continues to recover, she said that she is watching Netflix’s popular limited series Queen's Gambit "with my finger in my ear." Her viewing experience was not the best, however, as she explained, "I've done the first episode four times because I [have] zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on."

Despite her scary Christmas Eve experience, the singer still ended her post on a positive note by "sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn't alone." She said "we all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime."