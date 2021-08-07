Nicki Minaj Disputes Jessie J's Claim About How Rapper Joined Their Song 'Bang Bang'

✖

Nicki Minaj is disputing Jessie J's version of events that led to Minaj joining Jessie J and Ariana Grande on their 2014 smash hit "Bang Bang." The rapper took to Twitter Thursday night sharing a screenshot of a Jessie J interview published Thursday. In the Glamour article, Jessie J implied that Minaj asked to contribute to the song — but Minaj says the opposite occurred.

"Babe [Jessie J] I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song?" Minaj wrote. "chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [crying laughing emoji] This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop [red balloon emoji] LoveU [kissy face emoji]."

The 38-year-old "Super Bass" singer made it clear she doesn't harbor ill will toward Jessie J, tweeting that she wished she could have been a part of her 2011 song "Do It Like a Dude," which Minaj's friend Parker Ighile helped write and produce.

"Chi [crying laughing emoji] but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on 'like a dude' & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it," Nicki wrote. "I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co-wrote it. I would've gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice [pleading face]."

In the interview, Jessie J said that producer Max Martin wrote "Bang Bang" and that after she and Grande both liked the song, Minaj also heard it and asked to contribute to it. "Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it," Jessie J recalled. "We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.' We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it."

She gushed over the first time she heard Minaj's verse. "I'll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it," she said. "I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, 'How the f— did I land this?' I literally felt like I'd won a competition."

At the time of this writing, Jessie J does not appear to have responded to Minaj's tweets.