Jessie J Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen

Jessie J has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen, just months after ending her romance with Channing Tatum. Jessie took to the social media site to set the record straight about herself and Nguyen, following a story from the Daily Mail wherein photos of the pair were published and Nguyen was referred to as Jessie's "male friend." In her post, Jessie shared a number of personal pictures she's snapped with he new beau, and joked that the Daily Mail article "was sweet" but the pictures had her "looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut."

"Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes," she added, then describing the various pictures she included. There was a "silly option," a "park option," a "beach option," a date night option," and an "eating a snack option." Jessie also added a "car option" which she explained "was actually taken in the car before I turned into Lord Farquards rich Dad who owns a boat." She then said the two of them "did laugh A LOT," but that Nguyen "isn’t" just her "male pal."

Jessie J dated Channing for nearly two years, following his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. In April 2020 it was reported the pair had split, but Jessie didn't even appear to reference the split until October when she posted about "unhealthy love" on Instagram. "Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support," the message reads.

In a separate section, Jessie shared a quote from British writer Jay Shetty. "Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel happy," the quote read. "Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be." The singer also included a picture of a billboard emblazoned with a statement that read, "Your energy is your greatest asset. Protect that s—."

A source close to the situation previously told Us Weekly, "Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago. They are still really close and still good friends." That statement was given in late 2019, and the pair seemingly made another attempt at their relationship. However, in spring 2020 it was reported they'd gone their separate ways for good.