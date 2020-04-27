Jessie J Sparks Reunion Chatter With Ex Channing Tatum With 'Grateful' Birthday Message

Jessie J made it clear how wonderful she thinks ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum is as the Magic Mike actor celebrated his 40th birthday Sunday, sparking conversation from fans who wish they would get back together and others who thought the post was proof they had put their split earlier this month behind them.

Sharing a photo of Tatum in the water over the weekend, Jessie wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met." Alongside a video of her ex jumping into the water, she added, "Keep living your BEST life!"

The couple has been on and off since they first started dating in October 2018, unveiling their romance in March 2019 to the public. In December 2019, the pair broke up for the first time, but reunited a month later. On April 4, a source told PEOPLE they had split again on good terms. "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," the source said. "It's totally amicable."

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2018, with their divorce finalizing in November 2019. The former couple still share 6-year-old daughter Everly, while Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed son Callum on March 6. While Tatum and Dewan may keep their co-parenting relationship as private as possible, the 21 Jump Street actor stepped in to defend both the ladies in his life back in January when an Instagram commenter “Jenna looks better" with him than the "Bang Bang" singer.

"Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself," he wrote, later clarifying he meant no shade to Dewan. "Just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s—around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”