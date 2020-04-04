Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split, Again

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have broken up again, according to a report by PEOPLE. A source told the outlet that the pair cares about each other deeply, but that the reconciliation did not give them what they wanted. Their busy schedules are also a big factor.

Tatum and Jessie J have had a rocky relationship, getting together after Tatum’s divorce from Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Jessie broke up for about a month before getting back together in January, and it seemed like things were back on track. Now, however, a source said that “they cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on.”

“It’s totally amicable,” the insider added.



Tatum and Jessie J had been dating for over a year before they broke up back in December. At the time, the two reportedly felt that the “timing was off” on their romance, as both were busy with work and unable to dedicate time to each other.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

The same is reportedly true now, though the couple tried their best to make it work. The source told reporters that Tatum is now on the dating app Raya, looking for a fresh start with a new partner. Raya is a private dating app specifically for members of the entertainment industry, and is meant to allow celebrities to meet new people without being swarmed by fans.

While fans were disappointed to hear that Tatum and Jessie could not make it work, many commented that they were not surprised by this second break up. As the news spread on Twitter, many remarked on how the pairing had seemed unlikely to them.

“Damn to think he was in a loving beautiful marriage and now he’s single after his newest relationship,” one fan wrote.

“Yea that was a big mistake on his part to being part of that relationship,” tweeted another.

Tatum and Jessie J were a fan-favorite couple, as they documented their romance on social media for all the world to see. Back in January, Tatum confirmed that they were back together with a photo of them cuddling together in bed, and in the weeks that followed they both shared PDA-heavy photos and sappy captions.

“I love you so much baby,” Jessie wrote in one post. “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Tatum shares joint custody of his daughter, Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Dewan just recently welcomed her second child, Callum with her new fiance, Steve Kazee.