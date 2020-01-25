Channing Tatum Claps Back at Troll Who Says Ex Jenna Dewan ‘Looks Better’ With Him Than Jessie J

As you may have heard, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together after splitting about two months ago. On Friday, Jan. 24, the Magic Mike star posted a selfie of the two in order to showcase that the two were back on. Unfortunately, the Instagram photo was met by one negative user in particular, who wrote that Tatum looks better with his ex, Jenna Dewan. And, as you may have expected, Tatum had plenty to say in response to that message.

“hey Alex I don’t usually address s— like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them,” Tatum began his comment, which was directed at a user who wrote, “Jenna looks better with you.”

“why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it,” the actor continued, per Comments by Celebs. “If you can’t not be a horrible hating person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:32pm PST

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” Tatum added. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

In a separate comment, Tatum went on to explain that he wasn’t trying to “start s—” by bringing his ex’s name up.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s— around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

Tatum has subsequently disabled the ability to comment on the Instagram post in question.

Tatum was previously with Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter, from 2006 to 2018. Both have since moved on after announcing their split. Dewan is currently in a relationship with Steve Kazee, with whom she is expecting a child. According to E! News, the 21 Jump Street star recently reunited with Jessie J, whom he originally began dating in 2018, in late January after about a two-month break.