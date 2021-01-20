Jessica Simpson Sizzles in Snowy Bikini Photo: 'Give Me Steam'

✖

It may be the middle of winter, but Jessica Simpson is turning up the heat. On Tuesday, the singer, 40, took to Instagram with a sizzling new photo boasting a snowy backdrop and a snakeskin-print swimsuit that ignited the comments section of the post. Captioned "give me steam," Simpson struck a pose in the Snake Charmer One Piece from the Jessica Simpson Collection, completing the ensemble with a white parka jacket and matching fur-lined boots.

Also shared to the account of the fashion mogul's brand, the image, snapped by photographer Kristin Burns, prompted plenty of comments from fans. One person asked, "How do you stay so hot in all that cold?" Another person commented, "Girl! I want to look like this at 40! You look amazing!" With one person dubbing Simpson a "snow queen," several fans filled the comments section with fire and bomb emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Simpson's steaming photo comes after she dropped 100 pounds. She debuted her new physique in September 2019, just six months after giving birth t Birdie, her third child. She is also mom to daughter Maxwell Drew and son Ace Knute Johnson. Sharing her weight loss at the time, Simpson wrote, "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," adding that she was "so proud to feel like myself again. … Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

In the months since revealing her slimmer figure, the mom-of-three hasn't shied away from opening up about the journey. Just a month after announcing her weight loss, she opened up about her post-baby body, explaining during an appearance on HSN, "when you’re pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot," according to Us Weekly. Simpson said she "didn't expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I'd learned my lesson, but apparently, that's just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

In July, Simpson revealed that amid her weight journey, she managed to fit into a pair of jeans she bought in her 20s. She joked that "since figured that since I'm in the final hours of my 30's I'd give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you." Over the holiday season, she again flaunted her weight loss with a Christmas onesie photo.