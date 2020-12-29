Jessica Simpson Shows off 100-Pound Weight Loss in Christmas Onesie Photo

Jessica Simpson is taking it back to her Dukes of Hazard days! The gorgeous singer showed off her weight loss in a new Christmas onsie photo and fans had to pick their jaws up from the floor. The mom-of-three dropped 100 pounds and is looking absolutely stunning.

"So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up..." she captioned the photo. In the picture, Simpson is wearing a red-and-white onsie with festive Christmas patterns on it, but from the thighs down, she wearing red pants. With her hands on her hits and a big smile on her face, Simpson can't help but to show off her new figure in the slimming outfit.

Simpson hasn't rocked such a slim look since starring in the 2005 film Dukes of Hazard. After having three kids, it was natural that Simpson would gain some weight, but after giving birth to her third child, Birdie, in early 2019, the 40-year-old has made it her mission to drop weight in a healthy manner. "6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote on Instagram in September 2019. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. ... Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

Simpson isn't only dropping the pounds, she's also living a healthier lifestyle as a whole. She recently went public with her addiction to alcohol over the years and she finally decided to give it up. However, it was quite the process for her before coming to a place in her life where she realized she needed to make some changes.

After the release of her new memoir "Open Book by Jessica Simpson" the talented singer revealed a lot about her personal life, a lot of which fans were completely unaware of. One of the most well-known moments she discusses with the public is the time she was celebrating Halloween with family and friends, however, she was so drunk she couldn't recall how her kids got in their costumes. That was when she knew she had to make a change in her life and did so pretty quickly. After such a wakeup call, she's now living a sober and healthy life, and inspiring her fans by sharing her story with the world.