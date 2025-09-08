Jessica Simpson Wears All Lace as She Makes 1st VMAs Appearance in 19 Years

Surprising everyone on the red carpet, Jessica Simpson stepped out for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7.

This is the first time that the With You hitmaker has appeared at the award show in nearly two decades. Her last VMA was in 2006.

While donning an all-black lace dress, Jessica Simpson appeared alongside her little sister Ashlee. The duo is set to present at the MTV VMAs. Simpson herself announced the exciting news about her presenting duties in a Sept. 2 Instagram post.

“Back to where it all began!” the singer declared in the post’s caption. “I’m presenting at the 2025 #VMAs! Tune in Sunday at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+!”

Jessica Simpson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025, in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Simpson is making her rare MTV VMA appearance amid her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson. The soon-to-be-exes were married for 10 years and share three children.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said while confirming the split. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.”

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about the split, stating that her heart was “completely broken.” The singer said music has helped her get through the situation.

“I had to continue to focus on the music,” she explained. “Thank God, I had Nashville.”

Speaking out about the separation, Simpson said, “I have been through the darkest time, being held by the most light in an odd way. I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much. It wasn’t easy.”

She went on to add, “I am strong – maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.”

Since then, Simpson has released parts one and two of her EP Nashville Canyon.