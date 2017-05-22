Jessica Simpson Reveals Details About Possible Pregnancy

Former pop icon Jessica Simpson currently has two children and, while addressing rumors that a third could be on the way, assured that it’s simply not possible. While chatting with Ellen Degeneres, Simpson revealed, “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

The reason behind taking the pregnancy preventative measures stem from how happy she currently is with her two children.

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” Simpson explained. “They’re too cute. You can’t top that.”

Simpson parents five-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and three-year-old son Ace Knute alongside husband Eric Johnson, who Simpson has been in a relationship with for seven years.

Of her marriage, Simpson revealed, “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven-year relationship other than with a woman.”

Amongst all of the connections she shares with Knute, there’s one quality that makes him so perfect for her.

The singer claims he gives incredible backrubs, confessing, “Every night he does since I was pregnant, hands down, even if things aren’t going great and he’s still snoring, somehow he knows how to massage my back.”

It’s no surprise that Simpson has met her match with her two children, as she regularly posts photos of them in adorable situations.

Children are incredibly important to the singer, recently traveling down to Waco, TX to donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Waco, in addition to designing a specific t-shirt for her clothing collection that supported the organization.

Brad Sharp, Board Chairman of the nonprofit, showed his gratitude for the massive donation.

“It’s coming at great time, going into summer looking at adding programs. Having a lot more kids this summer, we’re gonna need more staff,” Sharp explained.

With school ending soon and kids needing a place to go, he confessed, “Kids need a safe place to go, but it’s gonna be great.”

