Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Is Injured

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is sporting yet another injury. The 60-year-old singer-songwriter was photographed out and about in New York City earlier in April moving about with the aid of mobility knee scooter. The injury comes as the Red Hot Chili Peppers continue their 2022-2023 Global Stadium Tour.

The outing occurred on Monday, April 10, with the Daily Mail reporting that Kiedis wore a black bomber jacket from Moschino's collaboration with Playboy and matching black jeans and Adidas NMD sneaker. Photographs published by the outlet showed the musician walking with the aid of a four-wheeled mobility knee scooter, his left leg propped on the device. It is unclear why exactly Kiedis was using the device, the singer having not publicly addressed his reported injury at this time.

(Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor/Getty Images)

Kiedis certainly hasn't let the injury slow him down. The April 10 outing came just ahead of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on Friday, April 14. According to local outlet Syracuse.com, Kiedis was present for the performance, during which the band performed hits from their decades-long career, including "Californication" and "Give It Away." The Strokes and King Princess were special guests for the night. The two-hour-long set, which Kiedis was present for the entirety of, also included performances of songs like "Nobody Weird Like Me," "What Is Soul? (Funkadelic cover)," and "Black Summer," with an encore performance of "I Could Have Lied" and "Give It Away."

Kiedis is certainly no stranger to injuries. The musician in 2012 underwent surgery to remove a crushed sesamoid bone and correct a detached flexor tendon in his foot. The surgery and recovery process forced the Red Hot Chili Peppers to postpone their tour at the time. Just five years later, Kiedis in 2017 suffered a torn tendon in his ankle. He told ET Canada at the time, "I'm always getting banged up, and hurt, and repairing, and recovering, and hurting, and it's just normal. At the moment, I have a torn tendon in my ankle from spinning around night after night, but it'll heal." Similar to his most recent injury, Kiedis continued performing. More recently, in July 2020, the singer was spotted wearing a walking boot while on a date with a mystery woman at Malibu's Soho House.