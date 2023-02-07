Jeremy Renner Update: Actor Shares Look Into Therapy Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to keep fans in the loop amid his ongoing recovery from serious injuries suffered in a snowplow accident last month. On Sunday, the Marvel actor took to his Instagram Story with an inside look at his "physical therapy Sunday." In the post, captured by Entertainment Tonight, Renner shared a photo of resistance bands and other exercise equipment.

The update followed the Jan. 1 accident, which left Renner with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," including several broken bones. Renner suffered the serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital after he attempted to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow when the vehicle began to slide. According to an incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner was using the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after significant snowfall hit the area. When the snowplow began to slide, Renner exited "the vehicle without setting the emergency brake."

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew). He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully," according to the report, which added that the actor attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track. The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road."

Renner suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident and "laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene." He was transported to the hospital, where he remained for two weeks. Renner is now recovering at home. On Jan. 21, the actor shared a photo from one of his physical therapy sessions, writing, "morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years...Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love." Reflecting on the accident, Renner added, "these 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."

Renner is focusing on more than just his recovery, though. On Sunday, the actor shared that the Disney + series Rennervations is still in the works. According to Renner, the four-part nonfiction series, which follows him as he travels the world to help others by "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs," is set to debut "as soon as I'm back on my feet." The series was initially slated to debut in early 2023.