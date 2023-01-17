Jeremy Renner Is Home From the Hospital More Than 2 Weeks After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital more than two weeks after his tragic snowplow accident. The news came from Renner himself, who shared it in a reply to a post from his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. The actor noted the "brain fog" he's dealt with, but explained that he is in "recovery" and "was very excited to watch" the show's second episode of Season 2 "at home" with his family.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

In his first chance to break his silence on his injuries sustained from the accident, Renner dropped a post on Instagram. The Avengers actor shared a battered photo from his hospital bed, which revealed some scrapes on his face. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the post caption. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Renner's first post after the accident garnered a number of replies from Renner's peers, fans, and friends. His fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt wrote, "Continued prayers your way brutha." Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer added, "Jeremy praying for you bro! God bless and take your time to heal properly. Bless up." DJ Steve Aoki exclaimed, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u." Finally, NFL-star-turned-actor Vernon Davis wrote, "J love you bro and still praying for you."