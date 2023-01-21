Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke Dozens of Bones, Offers Major Update Amidst Accident Recovery

Jeremy Renner has some unusual New Year's resolutions to work on this January. The actor posted a photo of himself in physical therapy on Saturday morning, giving fans a bit of an update on his condition right now. However, he seemed much more focused on thanking them for their support and well wishes through this difficult time.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," Renner wrote on Instagram. The 52-year-old actor was badly injured in a snow plow accident earlier this month, which he referred to as a "tragedy for my entire family." After Renner was rescued by helicopter and rushed to the nearest trauma center, he needed extensive surgery to and time in the intensive care unit. Just this week he returned home, but this new photo of him in a hospital bed shows that his recovery process is far from over.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I," the actor wrote. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner's post picked up over 300,000 likes in less than half an hour on Saturday morning. Many fans, friends and colleagues posted their support in the comment section as well. Many referenced his most iconic roles – particularly his time as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"If you can reverse the snap, you can reverse this," one person wrote. Another added: "God bless you Jeremy. Hope you have a speedy recovery. We would love to see you back on screen soon." A third commented: "Hell yeah Hawkeye!!!! Continue getting better Jeremy."

Renner's accident happened early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2023. The actor was staying at his remote property in Nevada, according to a report by CNN. Heavy snowfall in the area had blocked the local roads, and Renner was trying to clear the areas near his house and possibly leave. He was utilizing a massive machine called a Snowcat which fans have seen on his Instagram before, and somehow he was run over and crushed by it. How exactly this happened is still under investigation.

Early reports focused on the damage to Renner's leg, but his chest and torso may have been the direst injuries. A 911 call log from the day of the accident notes that Renner was having "extreme [difficulty] breathing, and that "the right side of his chest is collapsed – upper torso is crushed." It's not clear how long the acto must continue treatment or when fans might see him out and about again.