Jeremy Renner Gives Optimistic Recovery Update Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has given fans a very optimistic recovery update, following the actor's terrible snowplow accident. Over on Instagram, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his Disney+ series, Rennervations. In the post's caption, Renner teased that the show is preparing to launch, and offered a brief update on his recovery.

"Behind the scenes on [Rennervations] coming soon on [Disney] around the world," he wrote. "We are cueing up now [Disney] and [Disney+] to launch this amazing new show. More info to come." Renner then added, "Thank you for your patience ... while I am in the shop now, working on me." In another recent Instagram post about the four-part docuseries, Renner shared another BTS photo and wrote, "We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on [Disney+] coming very soon!!! As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe... I hope you're ready!!!"

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner is an actor and singer who is most familiar for his portrayal of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had notable roles in multiple films from the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town and Wind River. More recently, he appears in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season in January.