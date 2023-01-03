Mark Ruffalo asked fans to assemble on behalf of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner. The 55-year-old actor made a post about Renner's snow plow accident on Sunday, which still has him in the intensive care unit recovering. He did not share any new details but made it clear he is pulling for his long-time collaborator.

"Prayers up for our brother [Jeremy Renner] on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram story on Monday. "Please send healing goodness his way." Ruffalo's caption was added to a screenshot of an Entertainment Tonight article about Renner's accident. On Sunday, Renner was trying to remove an immense amount of snow from the roads around his property in Reno, Nevada. Somehow, a heavy-duty plow machine known as a Snowcat drove over his leg, leaving him with serious blood loss and other complications.

Renner was airlifted from his Nevada home at around 9:50 a.m. local time on Sunday and rushed to the nearest hospital. According to a report by PEOPLE, he went into surgery for multiple injuries sustained in the accident. A neighbor who is a doctor told reporters that they applied a tourniquet to Renner's leg while awaiting paramedics.

A representative for Renner issued a statement saying: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement went on. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner reportedly has family members by his side at the hospital, but it's not clear who exactly that includes. Renner had a messy breakup with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco in 2015, fighting over custody of their daughter Ava in the process. Years later in 2019, Pacheco accused Renner of domestic violence as well as drug abuse in the presence of their daughter. Renner denied these allegations, but it's not clear how they worked out in court.

An investigation into Renner's accident is underway, as local authorities say the built-in safety measures on the Snowcat should have prevented it from running over Renner. The machine has been impounded, but there's no word yet on how this may have happened.