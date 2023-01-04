Jeremy Renner Hospitalized: New Details Surface About Snowplow Accident

More details are surfacing about the snowplow accident that led to Jeremy Renner's hospitalization on New Year's Day. The Hawkeye actor was using a 14,000-pound snowplow machine to tow his on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno, Nevada, authorities announced on Tuesday. He had been helping a family member who was driving the car and had gotten stuck, Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County said during a news conference. After successfully towing the car, Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll. He attempted to get back into the driver's seat to stop the rolling but was "run over" by the machinery.

"Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully," Balaam explained, reports Variety. "An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway." Authorities do not suspect foul play, calling it a "tragic accident," Balaam said.

Renner underwent two surgeries on Monday after suffer blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The accident happened near the actor's home on Mt. Rose Highway, about 25 minutes from downtown Reno. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday evening, thanking his friends and fans for their support. The Mayor of Kingstown star's selfie showed his bruised and swollen face. "Thank you all for your kind words... I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Renner wrote.

Renner's family also confirmed the circumstances of the accident in a statement to PEOPLE. He was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall," Renner's representative said. "So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," Renner's representative said Monday. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans." The Caranos and Murdocks are longtime casino families who have become close friends with Renner due to his charity work in the city, Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Schieve told the Gazette-Journal that Renner was "helping someone stranded" in the snow at the time of the accident. "He is always helping others," Schieve said, adding that the two-time Oscar nominee is more helpful to the community than many realize. "He's always calling and saying, 'Hey Mayor, what do you need?'"