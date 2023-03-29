Jeremy Renner Shares Horrifying Specifics, 911 Call From Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is sharing the horrifying details of the snow plow accident that nearly killed him. The Marvel actor, who was hospitalized in January after being run over by his Sno-Cat vehicle while trying to help his nephew out of the snow, sits down with Diane Sawyer for his first television interview ahead of his new Disney+ series Rennervations, and he's not holding back about what happened to him.

In a preview of the ABC News special titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, set to air in April, the Hawkeye actor reveals he vividly remembers all of the pain of the accident. "I was awake through every moment," he tells Sawyer. Renner's nephew recalls seeing him with a "pool of blood coming from his head" and thinking he had died.

Also included in the teaser trailer is the disturbing 911 call made after the accident, in which the actor can be heard moaning in pain in the background. Sawyer also reads off the lengthy list of injuries Renner suffered, including, "eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver."

Renner remembers thinking of all his injuries while in the hospital, "What's my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?" And while he remains largely stoic during the interview, he can't help but tear up as Sawyer tells him, "I heard that you had, in sign language, you said to your family, 'I'm sorry.'"

"I chose to survive. That's not gonna kill me, no way," he says in the teaser, which also features footage of his physical therapy. "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium." Sawyer asks, "When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?" to which he responds, "No, I see a lucky man." Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is set to air on Thursday, April 6 on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu.