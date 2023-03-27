Jeremy Renner Walks With Special Anti-Gravity Treadmill 3 Months After Near-Fatal Accident

Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself using a unique treadmill to walk as he recovers from his near-fatal snowplow accident. The Mayor of Kingstown star suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries when he was run over by a heavy snowcat on Jan. 1 while clearing snow near his Lake Tahoe home. Renner, 52, has continued providing fans with updates on his recovery since then.

Renner shared a video of himself using an anti-gravity treadmill on his Instagram Story. "Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will," he captioned the video, notes Variety. The Avengers: Endgame actor shared the same video on Twitter with a slightly different caption. "I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he wrote, adding the hashtags "mindful," "intended," and "recovery." The anti-gravity treadmill takes off some of his body weight while his legs recover.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

The actor was trying to help out a family member by clearing snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when his Sno-Cat ran over him. The vehicle weighed at least 14,300 pounds. On Jan. 21, Renner told fans he broke 30 bones in the accident. In February, he shared a video of himself using a pole-like tool while rehabilitating his leg.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," Renner wrote after the accident. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner now stars in Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan with Hugh Dillon. The show's second season just wrapped on March 19. The actor's next project is Rennervations, a Disney+ series in which the Hawkeye star travels around the world and visits decommissioned vehicles that will be used for new purposes. All four episodes will be released on Disney+ on April 12.

Last week, sources told The Daily Mail that the accident changed Renner's outlook on life. He no longer considers acting his top priority, one source said. "Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world," the insider said. "He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others."