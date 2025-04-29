Jeremy Renner Says That He Died While Waiting for Paramedics After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is “sure” that he “died” during his 2023 near-fatal snowplow accident.

The Avengers star, 54, shared he had an experience with the other side while waiting for the paramedics to arrive in his newly-released memoir My Next Breath.

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired,” Renner wrote. “After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died.”

The actor, who broke more than 30 bones and lost six quarts of blood after being crushed by the snowplow, is positive he “died, right there on the driveway to my house” in the 45 minutes it took first responders to arrive at the scene.

“I know I died — in fact, I’m sure of it,” he wrote, revealing that EMTs told him his “heart rate had bottomed out at 18,” which meant that he was “basically dead.”

Despite the horrifying circumstances surrounding his near-fatal experience, Renner said the brush with death wasn’t unpleasant at all. “When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy,” the Mayor of Kingstown star wrote. “There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy.”

Renner also recalled feeling an “exhilarating peace” while lying there on the ice. “I could see my lifetime. I could see everything all at once,” he wrote. “In death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever.”

Ultimately, Renner said he felt a force telling him not to “let go,” which he believes pulled him back to life. He was then airlifted to a local hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery before being placed in the intensive care unit.

When he was eventually discharged from the hospital two weeks later, Renner wrote he was still in incredibly rough shape. “Everything was pinned,” he said, “my body titanium-filled, contusions and staples and bones still shattered all over my body.”

Despite everything that happened, Renner has no regrets about taking on the snowplow while saving his nephew Alex from a similar fate. “I had to do something,” he said. “In those lightning-fast seconds, [Alex’s] life hung in the balance. If that machine was to hit him, it would have crushed him to death, no question.”