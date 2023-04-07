Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Thinks Actor Died 'For a Couple of Seconds' After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner recently opened up about his terrible snowplow accident earlier this year, and the actor revealed that his neighbor who came to help him thinks that he may have died "for a couple of seconds." While speaking to Diane Sawyer in a new interview — per ET Canada — Renner shared his experiences, as did his neighbors Rich Kovach and Barb Fletcher. "He had some blood coming out of his ears, his nose for sure. And then his eye, it looked like it had been pushed out," recalled Kovach, who was the one to call 911 when Renner was injured.

Fletcher added, "It was a horrible sound to listen to someone, just literally watching somebody die in front of you, and you feel so helpless," as portions of the phone call played. "This is the sound of someone that was dying," Kovach then said. Fletcher offered, "At one point, he just got [a] clammy feel to him, he turned this gray-green colour and I feel in my heart that I feel like we lost him for a second. He closed his eyes. And I just tried to keep him awake... I really feel he did pass away for a couple of seconds. I really do."

Kovach also noted the "amount of blood" Renner was losing concerned him, adding, "And then he was – he was just in such pain. And the sounds that were coming out of him – and there was so much blood in the snow. And then when I looked at his head it appeared to me to be cracked wide open. And I could see white, I don't know if that was his skull ... maybe it was just my imagination but that's what I thought I saw." Fletcher echoed his statements, saying that she witnessed "a lot of blood coming from [Renner's] head and just grabbed one of the towels... It was still folded and just applied pressure. I could tell he was really struggling to breathe."

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."