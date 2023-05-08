Jeremy Renner: New Health Update Amid Snowplow Accident Recovery

Jeremy Renner is getting back into fighting shape after his near-death experience. The Hawkeye actor, 52, who was hospitalized with more than 30 broken bones after a snowplow accident on Jan. 1, took to Instagram over the weekend to show off his recovery process and training, writing that he's "decided to push through the pain of progress," despite the pain of his still-shattered tibia bone.

"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive," Renner wrote in the caption of his post, which showed the Rennervations star doing several exercises, including deep squats and jogging in place. "The body is miraculous.... Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc.)," the actor continued. "Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don't tell my PT)."

Renner had plenty of his famous friends cheering him on in the comments section, including Ryan Reynolds, who wrote alongside several heart emojis, "That's the stuff!!!" Rachael Leigh Cook added that Renner was "Making a case for miracles over here.." as Michelle Monaghan agreed, "You're remarkable! Get it brother!!"

The Avengers star has been detailing his ongoing recovery in the months following his traumatic snow plow accident, in which he suffered more than 30 broken bones, including eight ribs broken in 14 places as well as in his face and eye socket, knee, tibia, clavicle, shoulder, ankle, jaw, and mandible as well as a collapsed lung and blunt chest trauma, among other injuries.

Renner required multiple surgeries and detailed the traumatic experience during an interview with Diane Sawyer once he was recovered enough to be released from the hospital. The actor described the whole accident as "a blur" as he was run over by a 7-ton snowplow while trying to rescue his nephew from a similar fate. As Renner was crushed and eventually rushed to the hospital, the actor said he recalls the exact moment he was injured. "I was awake through every moment. It's exactly like you'd imagine it would feel like," he told Sawyer. "I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you."