‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Update Surfaces in New Report

Fans will be heading back to the small town of Kingstown, Michigan for another season of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Mayor of Kingstown. The Jeremy Renner-starring series has officially been renewed for a second season, just days after its debut run concluded on Paramount+, according to Puck, which also reported Renner is tapped to reprise his role as protagonist Mike McLusky.

At this time, an official renewal announcement has not been made by Sheridan or Paramount+. The renewal, however, was revealed in Puck writer Matthew Belloni’s larger Jan. 7 report on “The Triumph and Tragedy of Yellowstone,” which is noted at the end of the piece with the statement, “Season 2 in the works with Jeremy Renner returning.” The report was backed by a similar report from MEAWW, which claimed, “Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown is scheduled to release sometime in the latter half of 2022.”

At this time, further information about the reported second season is unclear. It is likely that the rest of the main cast – Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley – will also return for Season 2. It is also likely that Sheridan will remain attached to the drama executive producer. Further information, such as a Season 2 synopsis and possible new cast members, remains unknown at this time.

Mayor of Kingstown premiered in November 2021, marking just one of several series in the Sheridan universe. The drama is set in the city of Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, Mayor of Kingstown centers on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. It tackles “themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” according to the streamer.

Just like Sheridan’s other shows, Mayor of Kingstown has proven to be a massive hit. The show’s premiere episode drew in 2.6 million viewers and a 0.9 in 18-49 in Live+Same Day, with ViacomCBS later revealing that the show ranked “as the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since its rebrand from CBS All Access with the highest consumption in day 1.” As fans await news on Season 2, they can watch the complete first season of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.