Jeremy Renner 911 Call Audio Sheds Light on Scene of Snowplow Accident

Audio has been released of the 911 call made after Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident, and it sheds light on the terrible incident. On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. In the 911 call — reported by ET — a neighbor of Renner's advises the emergency operator that the actor "is in rough shape," while Renner can be heard groaning in pain throughout. They added that he was in need of "someone here right away with life-saving techniques."

"He got crushed underneath it, yeah," the neighbor said confirming that Jenner had been run over by his snowplow. "There is a lot of blood over here so you need to get someone over here immediately." As emergency responders try urgently to reach Renner, the neighbor tells the 911 operator, "He got crushed up on his right side, yeah, his right chest and upper torso... His ribs look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well." Eventually, emergency help arrived and transported Renner to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery. It was reported that a neighbor with medical experience helped Renner prior to EMTs arriving, but it's unclear if this was the same neighbor who phoned 911.

In an initial statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition shortly after news of his accident went public. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Now, more than two weeks after the tragic accident, Renner is home from the hospital. The news came from Renner himself, who shared it in a reply to a post from his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. The actor noted the "brain fog" he's dealt with, but explained that he is in "recovery" and "was very excited to watch" the show's second episode of Season 2 "at home" with his family.