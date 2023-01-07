Jeremy Renner Accident: 911 Call Reveals Severity of 'Avengers' Star's Injuries

Jeremy Renner is currently healing up in the hospital and thanking someone out there for his luck after his snowplow accident earlier in the week. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 911 call from the scene reveals just how lucky the Avengers actor was in the situation.

According to the outlet, the call was made around 8:55 a.m. local time on New Year's Day and described that Renner was "completely crushed" by the massive snowcat. ET obtained the log of the call written by the 911 dispatcher. "[Jeremy] is moaning loudly in the background -- serious bleeding," the log reads. "He is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn't sure where all the blood is coming from."

The 51-year-old actor was reported to be "completely crushed" under the vehicle with "extreme difficulty breathing" with the "right side of his chest is collapses – upper torso is crushed." Renner would be airlifted from the scene within the hour and taken to a local hospital to be admitted to the ICU.

Renner is no stranger to using the piece of machinery on his property in Nevada. The actor owns a PistenBully, a pretty heavy-duty machine on a track that Renner acquired to build a sledding course for his kids in the Nevada snows around his home. It all makes sense, especially given the amount of snow in the area.

The accident happened when Renner exited the vehicle to help move a family member's car from the snow. The snowcat then started to roll away without an operator, which led to Renner running to jump back behind the controls and led to his harrowing health battle.

Renner is doing much better now and is lucky to have gotten to the hospital after the accident. The actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" from the incident, but has been described as in good spirits while recovering. "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones," Renner's rep told ET earlier in the week.