Jeremy Renner Posts Heartfelt Video Update Amid Hospitalization, Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner remains hospitalized, following his terrible snowplow accident, but the actor recently posted a heartfelt video to his Twitter page to let fans know how he's doing. In the post, a very groggy Renner, who appears to possibly have just come out of surgery, is sitting with his mother and sister while one of them gives him a head massage. The post caption noted that Renner was having a "not [so] great" day in the ICU, but the visit from his family really turned things around.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner later broke his silence on the injuries he sustained, taking to Instagram on Jan. 3 to offer an update to fans. The Avengers actor also shared a battered photo from his hospital bed, which revealed some scrapes on his face. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the post caption. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Renner is an actor and singer who is most familiar for his portrayal of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had notable roles in multiple films from the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town, and Wind River. More recently, he appears in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season in January.