Jennifer Lopez Shows off Toned, Long Legs in High-Cut One-Piece

Jennifer Lopez is kicking off 2021 in style, sharing stunning a photo of herself paddleboarding on vacation in Turks and Caicos in a stylish green one-piece bathing suit while striking a pose out at sea. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 51, shared her picture in the Norma Kamali bathing suit Monday, showing off her fit figure in its plunging neckline, open back and high-cut legs.

The performer added a bit of glamour to the swimwear with oversized clear glasses, silver hoop earrings and a matching bracelet. “How last week started,” she wrote in the caption, adding an arrow to indicate she had added a second photo. “How it’s going this week,” she added about a sassy selfie she also shared wearing a floral print North Face and orange shades.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The 2020 Super Bowl performer has long been praised for her strong body and youthful appearance, and in December, she told Elle that much of her beauty routine comes from her mindset. “Every day, I say I am youthful and timeless at every age,” the mother-of-two shared at the time. “I live a beautiful adventurous life with my children, and we’re all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself so there’s this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside.”

That same month, Lopez announced that on Jan. 14, she would be launching her own J Lo Beauty line, which features eight products for daily use on one’s skin. “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she said in a statement announcing her newest endeavor. “This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”

Lopez is expanding her empire and practicing her paddleboarding skills coming off a holiday season spent with 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella. “We’re always with the four kids. That’s number one,” the former MLB player told PEOPLE in December. “We like to play games — we like chess, we like Monopoly — and we like to play softball. The one thing we’ve been doing the last several years is playing a family softball game, and that’s always fun, because Jennifer is the master of trash talk.”