Jennifer Lopez Slides Into Cameraman During New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021 Performance
Jennifer Lopez delivered an energetic performance during New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021, and got so into it that she accidentally slid into a cameraman. Lopez headlined the big New Years Eve event, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. She and her band rocked out with some new and classic JLo tunes, as well as a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On."
At one point Lopez gave herself a running start, and slide across the stage on her knees. An unsuspecting camera operator at the other end got a little more than he bargained for, however, as the pop star ended up sliding right into him. Lopez bounced back, seeming to jump right back up on her feet after the minor incident. Presumably, the cameraman is alright as well. Scroll down to see a clip of the slide, and what viewers have been saying about it.
Sliding into 2021 like...#NewYearsRockinEve #JLo pic.twitter.com/VX2K86fqs1— Leto Hillza (@L3toHillza) January 1, 2021
Tomorrow morning this will be JLo😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/vlqI1hBGYM— New Yorker (@Poisonivy333) January 1, 2021
Queen still smashing it and putting on brilliant energetic performances 🎉— 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘 (@liberatedbussy) January 1, 2021
This performance from JLo 😳 just ran into the cameraman #NewYearsRockinEve— Lindsey Joy “Caldwell” McConathy (@lindseyjoy09) January 1, 2021
The moment J-Lo realized she made a mistake pic.twitter.com/9hXtUkKWgi— Minshew#1FantasyQb (@1fantasyqb) January 1, 2021
this whole performance was so extra, exhibit a: pic.twitter.com/7mRgYpkCSv— gwen⁷⭐️彡 (@cocoamyg) January 1, 2021
JLo sliding into the cameraman was the highlight of the night #NewYearsRockinEve— Lexie Little (@lexieclittle) January 1, 2021
So we ain’t going to talk about how JLo full on body slid into the cameraman??????— A Muse In Her Feelings (@DenraLaville) January 1, 2021
Me when @JLo did that slide and almost took out the camera guy #NewYearsRockinEve #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/6WtBysMAVn— Charles John Kelly (@Charles_Said00) January 1, 2021
Did JLo slide and hit the camera?— Michelle Yvonne (@yvonne_virtual) January 1, 2021
JLo’s slide in that New Years show is how I’m coming into 2021 fr— Tyler Dietz (@tdietzy23) January 1, 2021
jlo was about to knock down the camera crew with that wack ass slide pic.twitter.com/5rkBOiFCQA— lay🌱 (@SE0KGOGAMES) January 1, 2021
@JLo did a slide during her performance and my son asked, "does JLo play baseball? I said no, but she had to learn from @AROD. #NewYearsRockinEve— Mike "Lefty" Centeno (@MCenteno_7) January 1, 2021
I think JLo may have broken her hip with that slide.— Hip-IO Tech Reviews (@HipIOTechReview) January 1, 2021