Jennifer Lopez Slides Into Cameraman During New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021 Performance

Jennifer Lopez delivered an energetic performance during New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021, and got so into it that she accidentally slid into a cameraman. Lopez headlined the big New Years Eve event, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. She and her band rocked out with some new and classic JLo tunes, as well as a cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On."

At one point Lopez gave herself a running start, and slide across the stage on her knees. An unsuspecting camera operator at the other end got a little more than he bargained for, however, as the pop star ended up sliding right into him. Lopez bounced back, seeming to jump right back up on her feet after the minor incident. Presumably, the cameraman is alright as well. Scroll down to see a clip of the slide, and what viewers have been saying about it.