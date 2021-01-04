Jennifer Lopez Kicks off 2021 With Toned Workout Photo

✖

After a tumultuous year in 2020, a lot of people are feeling hopeful for 2021, including Jennifer Lopez. The gorgeous 51-year-old took to Instagram to show off her very toned physique in a workout photo. "Monday morning!! #2021 Let's get it!!!" she posted as the caption. In the photo, Lopez is rocking her natural curls in a white top and black bottoms as she's pressing down on a machine to lift weights.

In a previous post, she posted a clip of her New Years Eve performance singing Aerosmith's "Dream On" and captioned the video by detailing to fans that her mantra for this year is "Dream On." "My mantra for this year: #DREAMON [stars emoji] Our future is bright!!! [number emojis 2021] is going to bring endless opportunities for all of us to make our dreams a reality. A dream to band together and make this virus go away. A dream to be a more unified world. This felt like the perfect song to kick off 2021 and I'm so humbled and excited to have sung it last night on [Rock Eve]!!!" she captioned.

Like millions around the world, Lopez had to give up doing things she was excited about as a result of the global pandemic. The Hustlers star was suppose to say "I do" to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but the two decided to postpone their wedding date and pick out another one. The former MLB star and singer were suppose to get married across the pond in Italy over the summer of 2020, but they didn't want to minimize their guest list, or risk contracting the coronavirus from traveling, so they decided to put everything on hold.

The sweet couple have not announced a new date, if they even have one in mind, and have since been positive about the situation, after all, Lopez had one of her biggest years yet professionally. Despite the chaos of 2020, Lopez performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Shakira, her film Hustlers gained a lot of success in the box office and among fans, and she performed in Times Square on New Years Eve.

In between those major successes, she's continued to make headlines for various reasons, however, fans can't seem to stop staring at how gorgeous and toned the 51-year-old is. Lopez looks like she hasn't aged a day since her 20s. Postponing her wedding may not have been an easy decision for her, but she's kept more than busy and only continues to be a fan-favorite.