Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Midriff and Legs in Instagram Snap

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned midriff in an Instagram photo this week.

“Up and at ’em rise and shine… about to get in this workout in my new leggings,” the Shades of Blue star wrote. She also thanked the maker of her new leggings, Niyama Sol.

“Sooooo…. this happened today!!! Couldn’t be more grateful that [Lopez] loves our leggings almost as much as we love her!! Thanks so much for the shout-out!! We heart you,” the brand wrote in response.

The leggings she is seen wearing in the photo are called “Vivienne,” after Dame Vivienne Westwood. They cost $92, and all Niyama Sol leggings are made from recycled plastic bottles.

It is hard to figure out when Lopez could have any extra time to post on Instagram. Her schedule is so packed that she is reportedly responsible for NBC having to delay the Bye Bye Birdie Live show until next year. Lopez is still involved with the reality dancing competition show World of Dance and the police drama Shades of Blue, which both air on NBC. She also cameod on the network’s Will & Grace.

Lopez is also wrapping up her Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood resort. The show, titled Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.

Lopez skipped the Oscars this year, and instead joined boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in New York to meet with kids in the Bronx. They attended an event organized by Project Destined to “promote financial literacy, leadership development and access to mentorship opportunities, yielding increased competitiveness of urban youth.”

The celebrities were joined by Harvard Business School professors, who help the children learn financial literacy and responsibility.

“The project teaches financial literacy to children in neighborhoods like I grew up in,” Lopez wrote on March 5. “So people from Harvard business school teach and mentor these kids on how to buy and own real estate and by the end of the program they own a part of a building in their own community in which the profits they make go toward their college educations…it shows them they have a choice they don’t have to be a tenant…you can be an owner!!!”

She continued, “But it’s so much more than I could ever write here… it’s a game changer for anyone to be apart of this program! I am proud to be a part of it along with [Rodriguez] (and if you look closely you will see a Supreme Court judge, Bronx Borough President, President of Blackstone, Yankee legend Mariano Rivera and so many more) here on a Sunday to be part of letting these kids know that anything is possible and sky is the limit.”