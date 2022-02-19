Jennifer Lopez’s Family Got a Bit Bigger Over the Holidays

Jennifer Lopez‘s family got a bit over the holiday season with a very cute new addition. The Marry Me star posted an adorable video on Instagram of her new family pet: a cat named Hendrix. In the video, the pop star giggles as Hendrix makes himself at home in front of the lavish Christmas tree as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” plays In the background. “Introducing … Hendrix!!!! [cat emoji, Christmas tree emoji]” Lopez captioned the post.

Hendrix is the second pet that Lopez has gotten in recent years. Lopez got a Goldendoodle puppy named Tyson for her son Max in June 2020. “Welcome to the fam,” she shared on Instagram with a video of Max meeting the puppy for the first time. “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!”

Lopez reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in 2021, and there is the possibility that the couple could marry in the not-so-distant future, making their families bigger in the process. Lopez has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has four children – 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel – with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The star, who plays a superstar bride in her new rom-com Marry Me, opened up to Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show about possibly walking down the aisle again now that she’s back together with former fiancé Affleck.

“I don’t know, yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic,” Lopez said. “I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.” The Grammy winner has been married three times prior — to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Lopez was also previously engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and then to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021.

Despite her past experiences with romance, Lopez doesn’t let herself get jaded. “Listen, if you can’t laugh at yourself and take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things,” she said. “I feel like I’m a human being just like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs. I’ve made mistakes. I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life, of who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, as an artist. Yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that.”