Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spotted at Lakers Game Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple was sitting courtside at the Staples Center in celebration of the PrettyLittleThing x Lakers partnership. The Lakers ended up beating the Celtics 117-102.

“During the game, Jennifer and Ben sat closely to each other and Ben had his arm around Jennifer for majority of the night,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They also were leaning their heads in towards each other throughout different points in the evening and Jennifer also rested her head on Ben’s chest, and they also hugged each other.”

J Lo and Ben Affleck courtside at the Lakers game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2jCP4DvfeD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2021

The source also said: “They were whispering to each other, smiling and talking during the game, and Jennifer looked at Ben lovingly. “They seemed like they were in their own little world and so happy to be there with each other and comfortable together.” Affleck, 49, was wearing all black, while Lopez, 52, was sporting an all-denim look.

Entertainment Tonight said that Affleck and Lopez were seen talking to actor Neal McDonough and his wife Ruve along with another couple. Lakers star Russell Westbrook was seen saying hit to Affleck, and later a fan yelled out, ‘I love you, JLo!’ and she turned around to face the crowd and waved and smiled,” the source added. At the end of the game, Affleck and Lopez left and began waving goodbye to fans.

Looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be going home with a special souvenir, c/o Russell Westbrook 😎 pic.twitter.com/kuMwoxYqTs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2021

Affleck and Lopez began dating in the summer and shortly after Lopez broke up with MLB legend Alex Rodriguez. The two were previously in a relationship with each other from 2002 to 2004. In an interview with , Affleck opened up about his relationship with Lopez.

“One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” Affleck said of his second relationship with Lopez, per Entertainment Tonight. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.”