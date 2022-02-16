Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Open to Possibility’ of Another Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have a Second Act on their engagement. Sources close to the couple claim the two are “open to the possibility” of doing another engagement.

“Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question,” the source tells Entertainment Tonight. “Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them.”

Lopez and Affleck first started dating while working together on the 2003 film Gigli. They were briefly engaged for almost a year and called it quits in January of 2004. Both parties have discussed what broke up their original relationship after they rekindled in 2021, admitting that the media and their various perceptions in the public played a large role. The insider continues, suggesting that things are different for the two this time around.

“They really trust each other and that is so important to both. They also have so much in common in terms of their careers, and both have kids with ex partners, so they both get the dynamics of each other’s lives and families,” the source adds. “Ben’s kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about because they know that sometimes that can be tough.”

Lopez reportedly looks at the new chapter in their love story as “a fairy tale between them and like they are meant to be.” “She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident. He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success,” they continued.

Lopez and Affleck both walked away from their exes Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Garner when they decided to reunite. Garner has allegedly taken the split and new relationship well and “is in a good place with herself and with Ben. She is happy for him. She is glad that Ben is healthy and thinks he is a really good dad.”