Prince Harry Finds Support 'With No Questions Asked' Amid King Charles, Prince William Spat

Princess Diana's family members are reportedly standing by Prince Harry during the current friction between him and his father, King Charles III, as well as his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton. "Harry's relationship with Charles, William and Kate still needs work, but he's lucky that he always has a place within his mother's family," a source told In Touch.

"His uncle, Earl Spencer, did promise they'd always look after him. At the end of the day, Harry's still having daddy issues, but his mother's family supports him with no questions asked," the source added. Earl Spencer, 59, attended a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of Harry's Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8, alongside the prince's aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes.

Princess Diana's older sister maintains a close relationship with Harry, 39, attending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie's christening in July 2018. No royal family members were in attendance for Harry's celebration of the Invictus anniversary.

On the same day, King Charles, 75, organized a garden party at Buckingham Palace, which was attended by most of the working royals. As a tradition that dates back to 1860, Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester assisted the monarch in greeting and thanking community members for their public service.

Prior to his trip, Harry acknowledged that he wouldn't be able to meet with his father, who has returned to his public duties despite fighting cancer. "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," read a statement from Harry's spokesperson.

It continued, "The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." A few days after the king revealed his cancer diagnosis, Harry flew from California to London and met with his father briefly. A meeting at Clarence House was followed by Charles and Camilla flying to Sandringham immediately afterward, while Harry flew home the following day.

Tensions arose following Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and William, 41, and the duke have been estranged since 2018. His memoir Spare, published in 2023, details his confrontations with William, including a physical fight. In addition to his own royal duties, the future monarch's wife Kate, 42, is battling cancer. As announced on March 22, she had started chemotherapy after the disease was detected during a major abdominal surgery in January.