Rihanna Fell Ill Ahead of Planned Met Gala Appearance

Wondering where Rihanna was the night of the 2024 Met Gala? The "Rude Girl" singer planned to be in attendance but fell ill ahead of one of the biggest nights in fashion. A source tells PEOPLE exclusively came down with the flu. Ahead of the event, the 36-year-old Fenty founder teased to Extra that her vibe was going to be "real simple." Unfortunately, we never got to see her shine on the sought-after red carpet.

Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, have turned heads with their appearances at the Met Gala. They're notoriously late, dating back to 2021 when they made their debut at 10 p.m. They did the same in 2023. It's become a staple for the couple.

Instead of the Met, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent their weekend in Miami, where the Fenty Beauty founder debuted a new pink hairstyle. Their coupled-up moments were captured and fawned after on social media.

She is the latest celeb to have to cancel a major appearance due to illness. Nick Jonas announced in an Instagram video that he'd been diagnosed with a virus and multiple Jonas Brothers concerts would be canceled as a result.

"I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time," he wrote in part. "These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22 Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!" he added.