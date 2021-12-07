Jennifer Garner Tries to Bathe Her Cat, and It Does Not Go Well

Jennifer Garner has become an Instagram star thanks to her hilarious and relatable videos. In one of her recent clips, she tried to give her cat Moose a bath, and it did not go so well. Moose got something stuck in his butt, forcing Garner to put the cat in uncomfortable positions in a sink. At one point, Moose scratched Garner on the neck, drawing blood.

At the start of the short video, Garner explained that Moose pooped his “pants,” so he needed a good scrubbing in the sink. At first, the cat seemed to be behaving, sitting in the bottom of the sink. Moose was behaving so well that Garner could even sing “Do You Know the Muffin Man?” to him. “I’ve never met a nicer cat than this cat, which is why I feel badly [for] making fun of what’s happened,” Garner said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She then picked up Moose to clean his behind, which is when things took a turn for the worst. He began scratching and trying to escape Garner’s grip, even as she continued to apologize to him. “What’s to be done? What would my mom do?” Garner wondered. Eventually, Moose calmed down a bit, and she was able to clean his behind. She still needed to wash the soap out of his fur, causing Moose to lash out. He scraped Garner’s neck, and there appeared to be two cut marks. “I’ll never forget this as long as I live,” she said. “I deserve it. I don’t blame him.” At the very end, Garner joked that she didn’t get to use the hair conditioner!

“Even big boys have accidents sometimes. It’s okay, Moose – you’re still the most handsome,” Garner captioned the video, which quickly went viral. It has over 3.3 million views since she published it on Nov. 23. Many of her famous followers found the clip hilarious. “Jen, you know I get to show this to my kids so they see they are not alone in having a mother like us,” Jessica Seinfeld wrote. “You know what we want from you. Your posts bring us joy,” Ione Skye wrote.

Garner sparked engagement rumors last month when she joined her 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer for an Instagram Live session. She appeared to be wearing what some thought was an engagement ring. Garner dated businessman John Miller from 2018 to 2020, but they reportedly rekindled their romance.

Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck, and they are parents to three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Affleck said it was important for his children to have both parents in their lives. “It’s important to have two parents for the rearing and upbringing of a child,” Affleck said. “The most important thing to me is to be a good father. Boys need to be taught… How to behave, how to conduct yourself. What your values should be. The ways my father did that for me are really meaningful – as are the ways in which he was absent.”