'The Office' Stars Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski Reunite

It was a Dunder Mifflin reunion for Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski. More than 10 years after sharing the screen as co-workers/pranking friends Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert, the former The Office co-stars had an impromptu reunion backstage at CBS Mornings on Thursday, May 9.

The two stars reunited as they headed to the CBS morning program to promote their respective upcoming projects. Wilson, 59, was there for his new podcast Soul Boom, with Krasinski was on set to promote his upcoming directorial debut in IF, which he also stars in alongside Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas, with former The Office star Steve Carrell also part of the voice cast. Following the backstage reunion, both Wilson and Krasinski took to social media to mark the special occasion.

On Instagram, Wilson posted two selfies with Krasinski (view the post here), writing, "Look who I ran into behind the scenes at CBS Mornings – John Krasinski is promoting IF and you must go and see it next week! Was amazing to see my incredibly talented, big-hearted brother from another (Scranton) life!" On his own account, Krasinski captioned a photo of himself and his former co-star (see it here), "Soooo... I think I found my IF," referring his upcoming movie.

It has been more than 10 years since Wilson and Krasinski last shared the screen as Dunder Mifflin employees Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert on The Office. A remake of the original UK sitcom, the US version s followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper and stationery company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Carell starred throughout the show's first seven seasons as the company's boss, Michael Scott, with the series also starring Wilson, Krasinski, Creed Bratton, Leslie David Baker, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, and Ed Helms. The Office aired 201 episodes between 2005 and 2013.

Wilson and Krasinski's unplanned reunion Thursday came the same day that fans of The Office received some exciting news. According to multiple outlets, Peacock has ordered a new series in The Office universe. The untitled mockumentary is from The Office creator Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman. Per a synopsis shared by Variety, "the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters." The upcoming series is set to begin production in July.