Jennifer Garner Shares Warning Over Face Injections

Jennifer Garner has a refreshing take when it comes to her beauty secrets. The 50-year-old actress revealed in a July 27 interview with Harper's Bazaar that the best piece of advice she has when it comes to beauty has more to do with inner beauty than external appearances – and it comes with a warning about facial injections like filler.

"My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she told the outlet. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."

In addition to looking in the mirror less, Garner said it's best to "be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face." The Alias alum advised, "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don't need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

Garner's philosophy when it comes to her hair is the same as how she approaches makeup – take care of the underlying structure first. The mother-of-three revealed that "if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major," adding, "As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don't have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever."

When it comes to her daily hair routine, the 13 Going on 30 star revealed that she's got to wash her hair most days due to "a really hard workout" that leaves her sweaty. "Then, it gets all gross, so I have to wash it... I always do a mask over the weekend to treat my hair," she told the outlet, noting that she tries to towel dry her hair and add an anti-frizz spray alongside a styling cream. "But more realistically, my hair is half wet, half dry, and then I put it up in this pin that I'm obsessed with-I've given one to everyone," she continued. "Then, at some point, I take it back down, and it has body from having been up for a little bit. And that is how I roll."