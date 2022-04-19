Jennifer Garner Has Big Sitcom Role Lined up Amid Netflix Fanfare

Jennifer Garner is set to join the cast of an exciting project. Deadline reported earlier this year that Garner will be joining the cast of the Party Down revival. The series also added several other actors to the party including James Marsden, Zoe Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams. Garner’s casting news comes as one of her previous projects, Catch and Release, is climbing the Netflix charts.

Garner will be a series regular on the Party Down reboot, which will consist of six episodes. She will be playing Evie, who is described as a successful producer of studio franchise movies. In the series, she’s reconsidering her life after going through a breakup. Evie will reportedly have a romantic connection with Henry Pollard, played by returning cast member Adam Scott.

Nearly all of the cast members from the original Party Down, which aired two seasons in 2009 and 2010, are returning for the revival. In addition to Scott, the cast includes Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. While Lizzy Caplan also starred in the original show, she will not be returning due to a scheduling conflict. Party Down follows an eclectic group of caterers, all of whom are working towards their “big break” in the entertainment industry.

Party Down was created by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge. All of the creators will return to serve as executive producers for the newest season. Scott will also take on executive producing duties this time around. Enbom will be the showrunner. It was reported in late 2021 that Starz officially ordered another season of the series over a decade after it came to an end.

Thomas previously addressed the possibility of a Party Down revival in March 2021. At the time, he said that a reunion that the cast had in 2019 inspired their work on the newest season. He said, “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch also spoke on the topic, adding, “After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast – many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars – return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party. The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”