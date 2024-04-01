Jennifer Garner's Dad Has Died

Jennifer Garner's family is in mourning. The 13 Going on 30 and Alias star says her dad, William John Garner, died on Saturday. She broke the news in a Monday Instagram post that paid tribute to her late father. He was 85.

"My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon," Garner wrote. "We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Garner noted that, in the wake of the loss, "Today is for gratitude."

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)

"We are grateful for Dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she wrote. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

Garner then thanked medical professionals who cared for William before his passing, writing, "We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope. Your care extended Dad's life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots- surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and- most of all-next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom."

The Elektra actress, age 51, concluded her tribute by adding, "There is so much to say about my dad- my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us- but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."